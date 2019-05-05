IMF economist appointed State Bank of Pakistan Governor

Reza Baqir, an with the (IMF), has been appointed as of the of (SBP) for three years, the media reported on Sunday.

In a late Saturday night notification, the formally announced Baqir's appointment, reports Dawn news.

An alumnus of Lahore's Aitchison College, Baqir earned his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, in Economics and has worked with the IMF for the last 16 years.

He has been the of the and worked on its policies on external debt sustainability and restructuring of member countries.

He has also helped design debt and fiscal policies for crisis-hit countries like and Ukraine, among others.

Before the IMF, Baqir worked at the World Bank, the and the Union of Switzerland.

Baqir will be the second IMF staffer to head the Before him, was also brought in from the IMF to head the State from 1993 to 1999.

The key appointment came only weeks after was asked to step down amid vital bail-out negotiations with the IMF, suggesting the government wants to overhaul its financial team amid weakening growth rates and soaring inflation, reports

Last month, appointed as on Finance in place of Umar, as inflation rose to its highest in six years.

The IMF is pushing to embrace a more flexible rupee policy to end repeated boom-and-bust cycles, with many analysts arguing that the local currency is over-valued.

The central bank in March cut its economic growth estimates, forecasting the would expand 3.5 to 4 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June, well short of a government target of 6.2 percent.

But the IMF predicted a growth of 2.9 per cent in 2019 and 2.8 per cent next year.

Pakistan's consumer price inflation in March rose to its highest since November 2013, hitting 9.41 per cent year-on-year, before easing to 8.82 per cent in April.

