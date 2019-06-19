Pak PM lauds ISI's role in protecting country from internal, external challenges

Pakistan's on Tuesday appreciated the country's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence's (ISI), role in protecting the country from "internal and external challenges."

Khan made the statement during a meeting with Faiz Hameed, ISI's latest Chief, at his office here on Tuesday, according to The Express Tribune. The leader also congratulated Faiz for his recent appointment to the post.

No statement regarding the meeting has been released, only a short video has been given to Pakistani media by the

Faiz was made the of the Pakistani spy agency in a reshuffle within the military on Sunday. He succeeds Asim Munir, who held the post for eight months before being appointed as the during the rejig.

Before being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, Faiz served as the of the internal security in ISI for two and a half years. He was then posted as the at the in this April, according to

He has been praised by the DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Asif Ghafoor, for his role in combatting terrorism previously.

