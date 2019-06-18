Anti-Pak protests held in London against police brutality in Muzaffarabad

A massive protest was organised by the Kashmiri diaspora outside the High Commission here on Tuesday demanding justice against the in

The protestors shouted slogans against and of occupied (PoK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan, and

On June 16, the police arrested at least 60 protesters and manhandled activists who were protesting in city in PoK.

A large number of protesters blocked the highway demanding to stop building hydropower projects on Neelum and Jhelum rivers as it will result in diverting the water and affecting normal life for residents.

The residents in have been on a sit-in for over two months but the authorities and government have failed to listen to their demands.

Later, shops and businesses have been shut down in protest against police action on protesters.

In a memorandum submitted to the High Commission, the protesters condemned the gross negligence and total failure of the government of Azad

The protestors further called upon to ensure the immediate halting of the diversion of the waters of river Jhelum through a tunnel into the Kohala Hydro Power Project.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)