Pak U19 to tour SA for seven 50-over matches

are set to tour for seven 50-over matches as part of their ICC U19 2020 preparations.

The U19 series will be played in Pietermaritzburg, capital of KwaZulu-Natal, and Durban, the province's largest city from June 19 to July 7, the Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

This will be the U19's second important tour this year and is aligned to the PCB's strategy of reviving and investing on pathway

"This tour will be one of the cornerstones of our preparations for next year's ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, which will also be held in South Africa," PCB said.

"I have no doubts that the next generation of cricketers will benefit immensely from the seven 50-over matches from experience and exposure perspectives," added Khan.

"The tour is part of the PCB's commitment to continue to invest on future stars of cricket and give them as many opportunities as possible so that they are ready to graduate to the higher level and make a name for themselves and Pakistan."

"Cricket and the PCB have formed a very strong bonding over the past many years, which have resulted in the exchange of regular tours and series," said the PCB

Earlier this season, our national team played a competitive series in South Africa, while next month, our women's side will tour South Africa next month for ICC Women's Championship ODIs as well as T20I fixtures, which have been scheduled as part of their preparations for the ICC Women's T20 Australia 2020," PCB said.

The squad and the team management for the South Africa tour will be announced in due course.

Pakistan will play a practice match against on June 19, before seven 50-over matches against South Africa from June 22 to July 7.

