Victory against India, Pak has boosted our confidence ahead of World Cup: Australian all-rounder Stoinis

all-rounder has said that his team's confidence has boosted significantly after their recent ODI victories against and

"I think everyone is really confident. To win eight games in a row away from home was very important for us. We needed it. We had lost a lot of games over the last year or so," ICC quoted Stoinis, as saying.

"It's good timing. Everyone started to believe in each other and we started to play well as a team," ICC further quoted Stoinis, as saying.

This confidence displayed by the 29-year old should not come as a surprise as his side has won eight straight one-day international matches and that too away from home.

They vanquished after coming back from 2-0 down in a five-match ODI series and then registered a clean sweep over in the UAE.

Stoinis, who is currently playing in the (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, stated that is all about minor details and they learnt from their defeats as well.

"From the outside, it might look like it happened all of a sudden, but it also shows that the game of is only about minor details. Even in the time we were losing, we learnt a lot, started getting closer in a lot of games," he said.

Stoinis also feels that and Steve Smith, who are all set to make their comeback in the national team after serving a year-long ban, will further strengthen the defending champions.

"It [their returns] is a massive boost. People have stepped up in the last few months. We have started winning games consistently. It all adds to the mixture and definitely adds to a winning combination,"

will start their campaign against on 1 June in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)