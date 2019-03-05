Pakistan claims of downing Sukhoi jets and chasing away submarines rubbished

Pakistan's claims of shooting down an Jet during the mid-air face-off between and jets on February 26th were rubbished by sources in the know here on Tuesday. The sources also rejected claims by the of an Indian submarine that had ventured into Pakistani waters on Monday as claimed by

for Pakistan's armed forces had initially claimed that two jets of the were shot down and three Indian pilots were in Pakistani territory. However, this number was revised to one IAF jet down and one Indian pilot arrested. However, claims of the IAF jet shot down were amplified in Pakistani news outlets which continued without correction. Government sources here today rejected these claims.

Multiple in today were provided grainy footage of what the claimed was evidence of an Indian submarine entering Pakistani maritime territory. The Pakistani also said that their de-escalated a possible maritime confrontation with "In order to maintain peace, the Indian submarine was not targeted which is a reflection of Pakistan's desire for peace," read the statement as quoted by Pakistani news channel Geo News.

When asked about this recent claim from the Pakistan military establishment, sources dismissed these reports as well and said that the media in Pakistan was indulging in fake news and was deluding their population by confusing them about possible Indian military actions. "If you compare the two videos that Pakistan is putting out (on Indian submarines)... they are identical. We (India) are not in their vicinity, Pakistan is doing this to divert attention," the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)