AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel shifted to high-risk ward

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the case, has been moved to a high-risk ward in view of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district, authorities told the here on Tuesday.

The authorities said that since Michel is a foreign inmate, it was appropriate to keep him in the high-risk ward as a temporary measure.

On March 2, Michel moved a fresh application before a seeking judicial inquiry over being shifted to a solitary cell in and an apparent violation of human rights.

The had sought a reply from authorities on the plea filed by the accused.

Michel had earlier filed a plea in a raising questions about putting him in a solitary cell, alleging that he was lodged in a cell with dreaded criminals like Chhota Rajan.

Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the CBI and ED cases against him related to the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)