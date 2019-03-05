Tral Encounter: 2 terrorists killed, one civilian injured

Two terrorists were killed and a civilian was injured after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in town of

The forces have recovered corpse of the terrorists. However, their identities and affiliations are yet to be ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was also recovered from the

On Monday, a was carried out by the Police and security forces in the area based on the intelligence received regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

"As the searches were going on, the was fired upon by the terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight," read a press release issued by the police.

According to the Police, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

The injured, identified as has been taken to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)