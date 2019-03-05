JUST IN
Bihar College's Alumni Association demands installation of statue, naming of road after slain CRPF inspector

ANI  |  General News 

The Alumni Association of Muzaffarpur's Langat Singh College has written to the college authorities demanding installation of a statue of CRPF inspector Pintu Kumar Singh, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The Association has also demanded to name a road after him inside the college premises.

In the letter, the association wrote: "Shahid Pintu Kumar Singh was a student from the Chemistry division of Langat Singh College between the year 2002-2005. He stayed at the Dukes' Hostel in the college premises."

"Pintu was associated with the NSS and was known to have a simple and humble nature among his friends and well-wishers," it added.

Kumar was among the four security personnel, who succumbed to their injuries during the encounter with terrorists in Handwara town in Kupwara district on March 1.

"At the time when the entire nation is grieving, the Langat Singh College stands in solidarity with the martyr's family members. Therefore, to honour his sacrifice, a statue should be built in front of the Dukes Hostel and a road inside the college premises named after Shahid Pintu Kumar Singh," it said.

On March 3, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the "nearest dependent" of the slain CRPF Inspector from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The Bihar government has already given Rs 11 lakh to the "nearest dependent" of the deceased CRPF Inspector.

