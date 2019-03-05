Bihar College's Alumni Association demands installation of statue, naming of road after slain CRPF inspector

The Alumni Association of Muzaffarpur's has written to the college authorities demanding installation of a statue of Singh, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

The Association has also demanded to name a road after him inside the college premises.

In the letter, the association wrote: "Shahid Singh was a student from the Chemistry division of between the year 2002-2005. He stayed at the in the college premises."

"Pintu was associated with the NSS and was known to have a simple and humble nature among his friends and well-wishers," it added.

Kumar was among the four security personnel, who succumbed to their injuries during the encounter with terrorists in Handwara town in district on March 1.

"At the time when the entire nation is grieving, the stands in solidarity with the martyr's family members. Therefore, to honour his sacrifice, a statue should be built in front of the and a road inside the college premises named after Shahid Singh," it said.

On March 3, Chief Minister announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the "nearest dependent" of the slain from the

The government has already given Rs 11 lakh to the "nearest dependent" of the

