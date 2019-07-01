Pakistan hands over list of 261 Indian prisoners

Pakistan on Monday handed over a list of 261 Indian prisoners languishing in its jails to Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Pakistan shared a list of 52 civilian prisoners and 209 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians, reported Radio Pakistan.

This is in adherence with the 2008 Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India under which both countries are required to exchange such lists twice a year on January 1 and July 1.

On January 1, Pakistan shared a list of 54 civilian prisoners and 483 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians, while New Delhi handed over to Islamabad a list containing the names of 249 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 98 fishermen.

