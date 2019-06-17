Pakistan: Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed named new ISI chief

The military has appointed as the new Director-General of the powerful spy agency, (ISI), according to a statement by the military's press wing on Sunday.

Hameed will replace its current Asim Munir, just eight months after the latter was appointed to the post following the retirement of his predecessor Lt Gen

Hameed has previously served as the of the wing of the ISI. He was promoted to the rank of on April 12, and later that month he was named as the at the (GHQ), reported Geo News.

Hameed's appointment is among several changes made in the top brass of the Lt. Gen has been appointed as the Adjutant General, Lt. Gen the quartermaster at the GHQ, and Lt. Gen the engineer-in-chief at the GHQ.

Formed in 1948 as an independent unit to strengthen the country's intelligence network, the ISI was formerly a part of the (IB), which handled intelligence-sharing between different branches of the military, as well as external intelligence gathering.

Its headquarters were initially located in Rawalpindi, but were later moved to

In 1950, the ISI was officially given the task of safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)