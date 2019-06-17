In veiled jibe at US, N Korean daily blames 'hostile forces' for crumbling economy

North Korea's propaganda newspaper on Monday accused "hostile forces" of imposing a multitude of sanctions on its crumbling economy, saying it was blocking the nation from engaging in "normal trade activities" and bringing in daily necessities, in a veiled attack at the and other

The 'Rodong Sinmun', in a commentary, called for self-reliance without succumbing to the pressure of sanctions imposed on the reclusive communist state.

The newspaper claimed that "hostile forces" are blocking from importing "raw materials and supplies essential to the livelihoods of its people and normalising production," reported.

"That leaves them with many problems that need to be resolved quickly, including achieving the of materials and facilities, and relieving the food shortages," the paper said.

The North Korean newspaper stated that economic prosperity could be achieved through "self-generated" advancement in fields like science and education so that it will not be "implanted with the imperialists' outsourcing economy."

The criticism by the paper comes amid stalled negotiations between and the US on the denuclearisation front.

Talks between the two hit a roadblock after the summit ended abruptly in February with no joint statement being released. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

No signs of progress can be seen as yet, especially after tested multiple short-range missiles last month as a sign of their apparent frustration over the stalled negotiations and continuing sanctions.

has repeatedly insisted that the removal of penalties will help spur economic growth, whereas has maintained that sanctions will not be removed till the communist country completely stopped its nuclear weapons programme.

