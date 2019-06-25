Pakistan: PTI's Masroor Ali Siyal assaults journalist Imtiaz Khan Faran on talk show

In a shocking incident, Masroor Ali Sial, a senior leader of (PTI), physically attacked and of Press during a talk show on Monday night.

The video of the incident was later shared widely on

In the video, both Sial and are seen engaging in a heated debate on 'News Line with Aftab Mugheri' show before the from stands up and pushes the to the floor and starts punching him.

The two were later separated by other guests on the show and the crew on the set.

PTI, which is headed by Imran Khan, has drawn a lot of criticism over the incident.

said, "Is this Naya Pakistan? PTI's Masroor attacks press on live news show."

Wasay Jalil, member of the 'Voice of Karachi', a US-based advocacy group for the rights of Urdu-speaking people of Karachi, wrote, "Few days back #PTI 's Fawad Ch slapped & now Dr thrashing Sr Journalist Imtiaz in a talk show in Karachi."

Jalil captioned his post saying, "Unbelievable!!!!"

Faran was elected as the of last year in December.

