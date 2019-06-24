Two Eurofighter jets collide over northern Germany

JUST IN
Two Eurofighter jets of the German Airforce collided mid-air on Monday over country's northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The collision took place shortly before 2:00 am (local time) over the Mueritz region, about 100 kilometres north of country's capital Berlin. The pilots of both the jets managed to eject, reported Xinhua news agency.

One pilot has been found alive while the search for the other is still underway, the German Ministry of Defence said.

A forest fire has been reported at the crash site.

Further details are awaited.

