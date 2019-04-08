US CENTCOM Commander calls on PM Imran Khan

-
Incoming commander of the United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to discuss on matters related to mutual interests, geo-strategic and regional security in the region.
Geo News reported that the talks held between Khan and McKenzie focused on Afghanistan peace process and the Pak-US relations.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the delegation of the US officials, headed by McKenzie, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Sunday, ARY News reported.
The meetings came amid reports where Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a statement on Sunday alleged that India was "hatching a new plot and may resort to military aggression" against the country between April 16 and 20."
"Pakistan has reliable intelligence inputs that India is hatching a new plot and may resort to military aggression against Pakistan between April 16-20," he said during a presser.
An incident similar to Pulwama could recur in the occupied Kashmir Valley," Ary News quoted him as claiming, referring to the Jaish-e-Mohammed perpetrated February 14 Pulwama terror attack.
However, India has rejected Qureshi's claims, dubbing it as "irresponsible and preposterous" statement made by Pakistan "with a clear objective of whipping up war hysteria in the region."
Pakistan's Foreign Office has further decided to hold a meeting of the ambassadors of the P-5 counties (UN Security Council's five permanent members) following a briefing on Pakistan's concerns about the possible Indian aggression.
