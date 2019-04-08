US CENTCOM Commander calls on PM Imran Khan

of the Central Command (US CENTCOM) called on Khan on Monday to discuss on matters related to mutual interests, geo-strategic and regional security in the region.

Geo News reported that the talks held between Khan and McKenzie focused on peace process and the Pak-US relations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the delegation of the US officials, headed by McKenzie, called on Chief of Army Staff at the Headquarters in on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The meetings came amid reports where in a statement on Sunday alleged that was "hatching a new plot and may resort to military aggression" against the country between April 16 and 20."

" has reliable intelligence inputs that is hatching a new plot and may resort to military aggression against between April 16-20," he said during a presser.

An incident similar to Pulwama could recur in the occupied Kashmir Valley," Ary News quoted him as claiming, referring to the Jaish-e-Mohammed perpetrated February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

However, has rejected Qureshi's claims, dubbing it as "irresponsible and preposterous" statement made by Pakistan "with a clear objective of whipping up in the region."

has further decided to hold a meeting of the of the P-5 counties (UN Security Council's five permanent members) following a briefing on Pakistan's concerns about the possible Indian aggression.

