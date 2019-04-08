PM Modi congratulates Solih for landslide victory in Maldives

on Monday congratulated on his party's landslide victory in the third Parliamentary elections, according to the

Voting for the 87-member People's Majlis took place on April 6 in the island nation, with temporary results projecting Solih's to have won over 65 seats, obtaining the supermajority in Parliament. This was the third multi-party contest since a democratic constitution was adopted in 2008 in the archipelago.

Speaking via telephone, said that the election results showed the extent to which has been accepted by the people. He also highlighted the age-old friendship shared by and Maldives, assuring continued assistance to from

"The noted that this significant victory of signifies a resounding endorsement of the policies and efforts of its leaders, who have worked with deep commitment for the people of Maldives," the MEA outlined.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi hailed Saturday's elections as the "strengthening of democratic institutions in the Maldives".

Thanking Prime Minister Modi, Solih noted that has always been a close ally of the Maldives, according to a local Maldivian news portal, He stressed that the current government would prioritise the relationship between India and

While the official result is yet to be announced, the oath-taking ceremony has been scheduled for May-end. As per laws, the current Parliament will be dissolved by the end of April, after which the oath-taking will take place.

Numerous stalwarts have been displaced from their long-held seats following Saturday's elections. As many as 386 candidates belonging to 10 parties contested the elections for the 19th Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated former Mohamed Nasheed, who was imprisoned by Solih's predecessor, for his win from the Macchangolhi Central seat in the elections.

The current of the MDP, Nasheed assured the people that the "days of Rolex watches and Kohinoor are over," after his win.

"The Parliament you have elected today possesses integrity. You desired to reform the general well-being of the nation and housing. Hopefully, we will succeed in fulfilling your wishes," Nasheed said on Saturday, after the announcement of initial results on April 6.

This is the first time in Maldives' history that a single party has managed to secure a large number of seats in Parliament.

Abdullah Yameen, who was ousted by Solih as the President during the September elections, did not run for the

However, the two parties backed by him - the (PPM) and the People's (PNC), who contested in alliance with the (JP) - failed to make a dent in the

According to initial results, the PNC, which is founded by Yameen, has won only two seats, while PPM and JP have been able to secure five seats each.

