Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri, Indian troops retaliate befittingly

Pakistan on Sunday morning violated ceasefire in Rajouri and fired at Indian positions.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.
No casualties were reported.
Several houses were damaged in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara on Friday.
On Thursday too, Pakistan Army had violated ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.
Earlier on October 20, two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector.
After this, the Indian Army had launched an attack using heavy firepower on the terrorist camps based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).
