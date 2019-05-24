Kylie Jenner opens up about Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

American TV series 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' fans are finally going to get a feel of the emotional aftermath of the Woods and cheating scandal, and how sisters and Khloe handled the situation.

The recently released trailer for the remainder of the season 16 of 'KUWTK', shows how the sisters handled the incident that rocked their family back in February, this year.

Kylie appears to be standing strong with her family as they all discover that Tristan, who shares a 13-month-old daughter True with Khloe, was unfaithful to her with Kylie's former best friend

"I don't even know if I should tell you this," a voice that appears to be of Kim Kardashian's best friend Larsa Pippen, says on the phone call.

Khloe says, "I am broken by so many things," while wiping away her tears.

Khloe's mother is also seen crying, adding, "This is going to change their relationship forever," likely referring to Kylie's friendship with

Following the scandal, Kylie distanced herself from her friend, including Jordyn moving out of the makeup mogul's house, where she previously resided.

"For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce," Kris tells Kylie in the promo. Speaking out for the first time about Jordyn and the scandal, Kylie says, "She f--ed up."

Kylie then voices her support for Khole, who is seen heartbroken, saying, "Just know I love you."

"I look in her eyes, she's just really going through it," Kylie is heard speaking about her sister and the emotional turmoil.

The aftermath of the scandal continues as Khloe can be seen screaming "liar!" on a phone call, although it is unknown who is on the other end of the call.

The trailer concludes with Khloe, devastated over the cheating scandal, saying, "I'm not just a TV show, this is my life," as she continues to weep.

The 'KUTWK' promo marks the first time that Kylie has opened up about the scandal that ended her friendship with Jordyn, as she has refrained from publicly speaking about it.

Earlier this month, a source told People that Kylie and Jordyn's friendship will never be the same.

"Kylie is still in contact with Jordyn occasionally, but they are never going to be best friends ever again. Kylie has moved on and seems very happy," the source said.

