A true 'GoT' fan knows no limits and a man from just proved it. just did something off-beat that caught everyone's attention.

People in downtown noticed a plane flying over for about thirty minutes, exhibiting a message, "SOMEONE REWRITE GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 PLZ".

Ryan Geddes, the man behind this act, garnered a lot of attention on "I made this just to send to a couple friends as a joke, not really thinking it would go anywhere, and then we hit our limit [for funding]," Geddes told The

He also added that he is just a 'casual' fan of the show and started watching 'Game of Thrones' in January, this year.

On flying the banner, Geddes said the effect was " a thousand times funnier than I thought it would be." His phone has been flooded with texts from friends.

Disappointed with the last season of the series, fans filed a petition urging to remake the season "with competent writers". The petition has garnered more than a million signatures.

Geddes like other 'GoT' fans was disappointed with the show's ending and said, "As disappointing as the lazy writing and rushed conclusions of the last season of Game of Thrones have been, even more disappointing is the lack of resources for survivors of strokes and "

"So I would encourage any aggrieved fans who want to send a message to to go and donate money to Emilia Clarke's charity at sameyou.org. If I can use my 15 minutes of for good, I'd like to do that," he added.

