Kim Kardashian shares beautiful wedding photos on anniversary

American reality TV star and have completed five years of togetherness, five years of wedding bliss!

On the occasion of their anniversary, Kim got all nostalgic and took a trip down the memory lane by sharing beautiful behind-the-scenes pictures from their wedding day.

The 38-year-old star posted a series of photos on her account and captioned it, "A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago. The pictures feature wedding preparations, Kanye, Scott Disick, among others.

The first two pictures show a shirtless Kanye, who is seen getting ready for the wedding ceremony.

The third still features Kanye who can be seen getting his suit on for the special day with others helping him out.

Another photo shows the bride and groom surrounded by their loved ones on the big day.

Another still shows Kanye along with his friends, who are all seen holding drinks in their hands while celebrating the special day.

The last picture features Kim's stunning Haute Couture wedding dress alongside a matching dress for her daughter North West.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and winner celebrate their on Friday.

The power couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Florence, Italy, back in 2014 in front of friends, family and a star-studded guest list, reported

Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child via surrogacy on May 9, announcing his arrival the following day. The happy parents named their son On May 17, Kim shared the newborn's name with the world, along with the first photo of the little munchkin.

The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and Psalm is the power couple's second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate for

