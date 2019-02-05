Parliamentary Committee calls officials of govt, Twitter to discuss citizens' rights on social media

-
Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology has called officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and Twitter to a meeting on February 11 which will discuss about issues concerning use of social media.
The meeting of the Committee, headed by BJP leader Anurag Thakur, will examine the issue of 'Safeguarding citizens' rights on social/online news media platforms'.
Officials of the MEITY and Twitter have been asked to present their views on it, Thakur said.
The meeting will give an opportunity to the members of the Committee to ask the officials of the government and Twitter about ways in which misuse of social platforms could be curbed.
The development comes against the backdrop of concerns over misuse of social media platforms, including through the use of foul and filthy language.
