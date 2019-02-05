JUST IN
Prashant Kishor offers to craft election strategies for Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

ANI  |  Politics 

In an apparent bid to placate Shiv Sena, poll strategist and JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday met Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the disgruntled NDA ally, in Mumbai and said he looked forward to the party joining hands with the BJP-led coalition in Maharashtra for victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Uddhav's son Aditya Thackeray was also present during the meeting which took place at their residence 'Matoshree'.

Hours later, Kishor tweeted: "Thank you for your warm hospitality Uddhav ji and @AUThackeray. As part of NDA, we look forward to joining forces with you in Maharashtra to help secure victory in upcoming Lok Sabha elections & beyond. @nitishkumar"

