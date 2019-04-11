Australian PM announces date for general elections

Australian announced on Thursday that the country will hold the coming on May 18, in a vote that could deliver a seventh in just over a decade.

Morrison, a former Tourism director, and his centre-right are seeking re-election on a platform of tax cuts and economic stability, reported.

"At this election there is a clear choice. It is a choice that will determine the economy that Australians live in, not just for the next three years but for the next decade," he told the media here.

Morrison, who came to office following a bruising intra-party putsch in August 2018, faces a fierce challenge from the opposition Party, led by former union

Labor's platform of climate change action and greater spending on health and education has so far resonated with voters.

The coalition government hasn't been ahead in any poll for more than a year and in a national Newspoll earlier this month, trailed by 52 to 48.

has two houses of parliament -- the and the To win power, a government must get a majority of the 151 seats in the

No Australian has faced re-election in 12 years, since former long-time lost the 2007 election to the Party's

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)