will vote in a on May 18, announced on Thursday.

The polls would decide whether Morrison's centre-right will retain power or the opposition Labor Party led by wins. If the wins, then would see its seventh in just over a decade, reported.

Morrison's coalition government is seeking re-election in the backdrop of slashing of tax rates and economic stability.

"At this election, there is a clear choice. It is a choice that will determine the economy that Australians live in, not just for the next three years but for the next decade," told reporters after meeting with at his residence here.

has become a minority government after it lost multiple seats due to resignations. The is seeking to win additional seats in the crucial to strengthen itself and to retake majority power.

The has two houses -- the and the For gaining a majority, a government should get at least 151 seats in the lower house.

In the last 12 years, no Australian has faced re-election, since lost the 2007 to Labor Party's However, Rudd was replaced by before the 2010 election. Gillard went on to become the nation's first female

However, Rudd staged a dramatic comeback in a leadership spill in 2013 after was forced into a minority government. Rudd's helm as was, however, short-lived as of came to power in the 2013 election.

In Australian politics, a leadership spill implies that the leadership of a ruling parliamentary party is vacant and is eligible for re-election. This may include and deputy in both Houses ( and Senate) of the or just the leader.

The prime ministerial post became a yet again after came to power in 2015 after Abbott was forced out of the as he was unpopular with the people.

Instability continued in the post after Turnbull was ousted from power by in a leadership vote in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)