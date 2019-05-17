Modi kept his cabinet ministers locked during demonetization: Rahul Gandhi

on Friday alleged that had kept his cabinet ministers locked in his residence during the announcement of demonetisation.

" locked his cabinet ministers locked inside the 7 Racecourse Road house during the time of demonetisation. This is the truth. SPG (Special Protection Group) are deployed in my security too. They told me this," Gandhi said at an election rally here.

He took a jibe against the PM for his statement regarding the Balakot airstrikes and added that was living in his own dream world.

"See how much knowledge the has. He told the not to get nervous. He told them the clouds will benefit the Indian side as Pakistani radars would be rendered useless by the cloud cover. He stays in his own world, does not even listen to the people whom he should listen to," he said.

Narendra Modi claimed during a recent TV interview that he told the Indian to use clouds as a cover as it could help the IAF fighter jets evade detection by the Pakistani radar during the airstrike in Balakot.

Gandhi also promised that he was willing to implement NYAY and other schemes promised by him, unlike BJP which had wasted the five years it got in cheating the people of the country.

will see polling for all four of its seats on May 19 in the seventh and final phase of the elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

