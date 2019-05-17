Ab ki baar 300 paar, phir ek baar Modi Sarkar: PM at last rally for LS polls

PM at last rally for LS polls

(Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Narendra Modi on Friday chanted the slogan 'ab ki baar 300 paar, phir ek baar Modi Sarkar' at his last rally before campaigning for Lok Sabha elections comes to an end.

"People throughout the country are saying 'phir ek baar Modi sarkar, abki baar 300 par'," said the Modi at his rally in of Former and other BJP leaders were also in attendance.

Modi began his speech by comparing his first election rally for the Lok Sabha polls in with the concluding public meeting. "I started my poll campaign from and today I am ending it from here. Both these cities are united with the inspiration of nationalism and fight of independence from British. is known for the sacrifice of who fought against British in 1857 and in Khargone, Bhima Nayak began Adivasi revolution was martyred for the cause. I pay tributes to Bhima Nayak," he said.

He explained that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are different from previous polls as this time people are not voting for a particular political party, but for the country. "I am satisfied that people are standing together for our brave soldiers and there is unanimity in people against terrorism," said Modi.

The also hit out at on the issue of terrorism and slammed Karnataka HD for his " children from poor families join armed forces" remark.

"No one will for for 100 years because of this statement. This is an insult of armed forces and brave sons of the country. When armed forces are on the border they are ready to die for the nation," Modi lashed out.

On April 11, at a public rally had said, "Those who safeguard the borders are not children of rich people. They are children from poor families who cannot afford two square meals."

Modi further said, "I am working for education of tribals and we are developing a network of schools named Eklavya. We are working to increase forest produce and to make tribal handcrafts reach far off places through "

Modi detailed his plan for farmers and mentioned plans to build solar panel in farms so that peasants have easy access to water and He also pitched his government's Kisan scheme.

"After attaining the age of 60 years, all small farmers, workers, traders will get pension every month. We are also planning to remove middlemen from farm trade," Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi slammed opposition by calling it 'mahamilavati' and said that the and its allies only know how to betray people. "In assembly polls in the state, Congress made false promises to the people as they did not waive off farm loans, which they promised to do in ten days," said Modi.

"As far is considered, the Congress party had promised to reduce bills by half, instead, they started providing half of the electricity," remarked.

Modi also accused Congress government of corruption saying, "Whatever money we have sent for tribals is being used by Congress here for their poll campaign." He also mentioned "Tughlaq Road election scam," in which BJP accused dealing in huge sums of black money at this residence in

Poor have been provided with toilets and free gas connections, Modi said.

Enlisting his election promises, Modi promised houses for all the poor by 2022.

"In the last five years, we made 1.5 crore houses. Till 2022 we plan to give a house to all poor. Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, Rs 5 has been given to poor for free...I began my poll campaign by saying that in the last five years the basic facilities were provided by our government and in the coming five years the aspirations of the people will be fulfilled," he said.

Modi urged people to for BJP and said that opting for the party translates to contributing for security, women's security, and development of youth.

"When you press the lotus button, within 5 seconds you become the owner of my five years. When you for lotus you are pressing the trigger to kill a terrorist," Modi said.

Concluding his last campaign rally for elections, Modi said, "I thank you all for the time you have given to me for the past five years.

