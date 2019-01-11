Patty Griffin is back with new single 'River'

American singer Patty Griffin is back with a new track after winning a battle against breast cancer.
The Grammy award-winning singer is set to premiere the first song, "River," off of her new eponymous 10th studio album on March 8, 2019.
"It's one of the last songs I wrote for this record," the 54-year-old told People Magazine. "We recorded it over about a year's time. I had been spending a lot of time with this song that Leon Russell wrote and Donnie Hathaway recorded in the '70s called 'A Song For You.' I actually covered that song at a show, and I thought it would be great to have my own - which is kind of a high order. There's something about that particular song that made me feel like it's an aerial view of a moment in life. The emotion of that song inspired me."
She also explained that "River" is just a preview of her 13-track album. As she sings the lyrics, "Takes an army just to bend her/Be careful where you send her/'Cause you can't hold her back for long/A river is just too strong/And she's a river," one can't help but guess she is singing about her own life story after recently battling and defeating breast cancer, but Griffin said that she hasn't thought about it that way.
Griffin, who was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, said that she is now cancer-free and doing "really well" as she focuses on the number one thing her doctor prescribed, "No stress.
