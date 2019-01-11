Patty Griffin is back with new single 'River'

American is back with a new track after winning a battle against

The Grammy award-winning is set to premiere the first song, "River," off of her new eponymous 10th studio album on March 8, 2019.

"It's one of the last songs I wrote for this record," the 54-year-old told "We recorded it over about a year's time. I had been spending a lot of time with this song that wrote and recorded in the '70s called 'A Song For You.' I actually covered that song at a show, and I thought it would be great to have my own - which is kind of a high order. There's something about that particular song that made me feel like it's an aerial view of a moment in life. The emotion of that song inspired me."

She also explained that "River" is just a preview of her 13-track album. As she sings the lyrics, "Takes an army just to bend her/Be careful where you send her/'Cause you can't hold her back for long/A river is just too strong/And she's a river," one can't help but guess she is singing about her own life story after recently battling and defeating breast cancer, but said that she hasn't thought about it that way.

Griffin, who was diagnosed with two years ago, said that she is now cancer-free and doing "really well" as she focuses on the number one thing her doctor prescribed, "No stress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)