Payal Tadvi suicide case: Court rejects bail plea of three doctors

A here on Monday rejected the plea moved by three doctors, who are accused of abetting suicide of their junior Payal Tadvi at a government hospital, last month.

The plea, moved by Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehre and Ankita Khandelwal, was rejected by the District and P Jadhav.

Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, ended her life in her hostel room at on May 22, allegedly after facing harassment from her seniors due to her caste.

Her family alleged that three of her seniors ragged and hurled casteist abuses at her, forcing her to take the extreme step.

The Crime Branch of took over the investigation from station on May 30.

The post-mortem examination report of Tadavi's death released on June 5 revealed the evidence of a ligature mark on her neck.

The three doctors were earlier sent to the judicial custody till June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)