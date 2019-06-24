Payal Tadvi suicide case: Court rejects bail plea of three doctors

-
A Sessions Court here on Monday rejected the bail plea moved by three doctors, who are accused of abetting suicide of their junior Payal Tadvi at a government hospital, last month.
The bail plea, moved by Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehre and Ankita Khandelwal, was rejected by the District and Sessions Judge P Jadhav.
Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, ended her life in her hostel room at BYL Nair Hospital on May 22, allegedly after facing harassment from her seniors due to her caste.
Her family alleged that three of her seniors ragged and hurled casteist abuses at her, forcing her to take the extreme step.
The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police took over the investigation from Agripada Police station on May 30.
The post-mortem examination report of Tadavi's death released on June 5 revealed the evidence of a ligature mark on her neck.
The three doctors were earlier sent to the judicial custody till June 21.
