Payal Tadvi Suicide: Judicial custody of 3 accused extended till June 21

A court on Monday extended till June 21 the judicial custody of three doctors accused of abetting the suicide of their junior Tadvi.

District and P Jadhav said that their bail plea will be heard only after the in-camera proceedings commence and also directed the court authorities to accommodate a camera to record the proceedings on the next date of hearing.

The trio, Hema Ahuja, and Bhakti Mehre, who were booked under the charges of abetment of suicide and various provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, opposed the court's direction and created ruckus in the courtroom to show their resentment.

Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, ended her life in her hostel room at here on May 22, allegedly after facing harassment from her seniors due to her caste.

The post-mortem examination report of Tadavi's death released on Wednesday revealed the evidence of a ligature mark on her neck.

Under 'provisional cause of death,' the post-mortem examination report stated 'evidence of ligature mark over the neck.'

The accused were earlier in judicial custody till June 10. Crime Branch took over the investigation from station on May 30.

