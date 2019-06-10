Kathua rape: Life imprisonment to village head, 2 others

Three convicts in the rape and murder case, Sanji Ram, and were sentenced to on Monday.

"The trio has been convicted under 302 (murder) and under 376 D (gang rape) of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). Under the murder charge, they have been imprisoned to life, with a fine of 1 lakh, while they will have to serve 25 years in jail, each, with a fine of Rs 50,000 for the charge of gang rape," Mubeen Farooqui, victim's told reporters outside the court.

Police officials Tilak Raj, and have been sentenced to five years in jail under section 201 of RPC for causing destruction of evidence. They have also been directed to pay rupees twenty thousand each.

Earlier today, the had convicted six out of seven accused who were involved in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's in January 2018.

Sanji Ram, his friend Parvesh Kumar, two Special Police Officers and Surender Verma, Tilak Raj, were found guilty, while Vishal, the son of Sanjhi Ram, got acquitted.

The incident took place last year when an eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, gang-raped and killed after being tortured for days.

The case caused public outrage with activists and people hitting the streets demanding justice to the victim.

The Branch arrested eight accused. The trial of seven began in April last year and concluded on June 3. However, the trial of the eighth accused, a juvenile is yet to begin as the petition on his age is pending for a hearing in the High Court.

