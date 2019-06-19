People are laughing at Kishan Reddy for calling Hyderabad a terrorist hub: KCR

-
ALSO READ
Telangana Guv, Maha & AP chief ministers to attend Kaleswaram project inauguration
Telangana: State Cabinet approves Vote-on-Account budget for 2019-20
Telangana police 'successful' in crime prevention
Guv, KCR greet people on eve of Telangana state formation day
Telangana has become a kingdom of KCR, says Congress
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday hit out at MoS Home G Kishan Reddy for calling Hyderabad a hub of ISIS and said that the latter has become a 'laughing stock' by making such comments.
"People are laughing at MoS G Kishan Reddy for his statement that Hyderabad is an ISIS hub. He has become a laughing stock. Hyderabad is a peaceful city," Chief Minister Rao told ANI.
Rao further claimed that communal tensions have decreased in the region in the last five years. "If we see the history of Andhra Pradesh every year many cases of communal tension were reported. But, in the last five years of our governance, there was no single communal tension in the state. The crime rate has drastically come down. It is madness to say that this place is adda (hub) for terrorists. No single terrorist act was reported here in last five years," he said.
The Chief Minister made the statement after Reddy claimed that Hyderabad had become a safe haven for terrorists. Reddy also linked terrorist attacks which took place across the country with immigrants settled in the city.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU