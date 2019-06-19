Telangana govt to build new Secretariat at old site at a cost of Rs 400 cr

government on Tuesday decided to construct a new Assembly and Secretariat at the old site after the Centre denied permission for construction at Polo Ground.

"We have decided to build a new Assembly and Secretariat at the old place as the Centre has denied permission to build it at Polo Ground. The previous also did not support us in the matter, following which, we had decided to build Secretariat in another place," K said here in a press conference.

He informed that is ready to hand over his state Secretariat's two buildings in to his government.

"The newly-formed has come forward and is ready to hand over their AP Secretariat's two buildings in to us. Therefore, we have decided to build new Secretariat in the same place," Rashtra Samiti chief Rao said.

Rao said the new building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, while Rs 100 crore will be spent on the construction of Assembly compound.

"As per the initial estimates, the secretariat would cost around Rs 400 crore and the Assembly Rs 100 crore. We are yet to take the decision that we should demolish all the old buildings in Secretariat or we should only demolish a few buildings. After seeing news clippings few architects are also sending us designs," he said.

added that the foundation stone of the Secretariat would be laid on June 27.

had earlier made many representations to the to hand over Polo Grounds to the to build new Secretariat. The has also offered another piece of land to the defence but the issue remained pending for several months.

