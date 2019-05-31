People working in fishing industry have poorest health: Study

New study found that people who work in the industry have the poorest among all the workers in England.

The study was published in the journal 'Marine Policy'.

"Poor outcomes among fishers extend beyond the risk of fatal accidents," said Dr Rachel Turner, Environment and on the in Cornwall.

"We found evidence of poorer general and higher rates of illnesses or disabilities that can impede everyday life," added Dr Turner.

researchers studied census data and found 2.8 per cent of fishermen and women reported 'bad' or 'very bad' health, and 10.3 per cent said their activities were limited 'a lot' or 'a little' by long-term illness.

The census relies on people reporting information about themselves, and the data do not reveal the specific causes of the health issues highlighted in the new study.

When adjusted to take account of other factors like age, health outcomes among fishers were statistically only better than workers in two other industries - and a small number of people who engage in 'subsistence' activities.

The researchers said that their findings demonstrate the need for specific to support UK communities.

The study examined people working in the census category " and aquaculture". It was not possible to separate the two, but the relative size of those industries in England and means this group is likely to be mostly fishers.

