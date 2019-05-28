CMFRI develops nutraceutical product to combat hypertension

In a major development in utilising the medicinal prospects of marine organisms, the Central Marine Research Institute has now come up with a product from sea to combat

The product, CadalminTM Antihypertensive extract (CadalminTM AHe), was developed from seaweeds, which are commonly available in the Indian coastal waters and are known for their extraordinary medicinal properties, a CMFRI release said here Tuesday.

"Bioactive pharmacophore leads from seaweeds were used to develop this product, which can be administered orally to regulate that is one of the risk factors for strokes, heart attacks, heart failure, and arterial aneurysm, and is a leading cause of chronic kidney failure," it said.

This is sixth in the series of the products developed by CMFRI.

The institute has already developed and commercialised for such as diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol and hypothyroid.

Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary, Department of Agriculture Research and Education and General of (ICAR) released the product at a function held at CMFRI last week.

"The extract contains 100 per cent natural marine bioactive ingredients from selected seaweeds by a patented technology, and would be made available in 400 mg capsules," said Kajal Chakraborty, at CMFRI who developed the product.

"This does not have any side-effects as established by detailed preclinical trials. CadalminTM Antihypertensive extract is the only product made by 100 per cent natural marine bioactive ingredients from seaweeds as a of hypertension," the added.

Dr A Gopalakrishnan, Director, ICAR-CMFRI said entrepreneurs and start-ups were welcome to upscale and market this product by expression of interest (EOI) with CMFRI.

The institute is in the process of developing more products from the underutilised seaweeds, he said adding "efforts are on for standardising and promoting seaweed farming all along the as a livelihood option for the coastal communities."



This was expected to compensate for the dip in income for the fishermen during lean seasons," Gopalakrishnan said.

Dr J K Jena, DDG (Fisheries), ICAR, presided over the function.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)