Peshawar HC orders to rectify translation of Quranic verses in Islamiat textbooks

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered for the rectification of the translation of Quranic verses in Islamiat textbooks in the province, as well as the immediate withdrawal of books already possessed by students.

The PHC was hearing a case that objected to the Quranic verses in Islamiat textbooks that referred to war booty [Mal-e-Ghanimat] as looted money, reported the Express Tribune.

"The young generation is being destroyed and their minds are being polluted through such content," Justice Qiaser Rasheed remarked during the hearing.

The court also ordered that a case be registered against the person responsible for the offence. Furthermore, the Secretary of Pakistan has been summoned in the case on June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)