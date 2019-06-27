PNB scam: Court sends Nirav Modi to judicial custody till July 25

London's Westminster Magistrate's court on Thursday remanded Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to judicial custody till July 25 for questioning in connection with Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

The diamond merchant appeared before the court via video link from Wandsworth prison in south-west London.

During the proceeding, QC Clare Montgomery, appearing on the behalf of Modi, requested the judge to provide his client with a laptop, without the internet, for him to review Indian government's 5000-page case against him in the prison.

On this, Justice Jonathan Radway said that "the court will do all it can to facilitate his request" to access documents relating to his case while he is in prison.

The matter is now slated to July 25 for further hearing.

48-year-old Modi is fighting against his extradition from the UK to India to face the law of the land in a fraud and money laundering scam case.

He was arrested by Scotland Yard in connection with the PNB loan default case on March 19 this year and has been lodged at the Wandsworth prison in south-west London.

