PIL in Delhi court seeking SIT probe in Chandni Chowk temple desecration

A public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court on Wednesday in the wake of the recent attack on a Durga temple situated in Chandni Chowk area of the capital.

The petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) duly monitored by Court to thoroughly investigate the alleged conspiracy behind the attack and to identify the real perpetrators of the said crime.

The petition was also praying for initiation of stringent action and formulation of suitable guidelines in order to avoid such attacks on other religious places of worships in future, considering the wider ramifications of such attacks in ensuring communal harmony and peace in the society.

On Sunday night, a clash broke out between two groups over the issue of parking, and a Durga temple was vandalised in Hauz Qazi area of Old Delhi. Apart from temple desecration, stones were also pelted in the area leading to a tense situation.

Delhi Police have arrested three people, including a juvenile in the matter. Police have also registered three FIRs in the case- two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Union Minister for Health and Family welfare and Chandni Chowk lawmaker, Dr Harsh Vardhan visited the area on Tuesday and appealed for harmony.

"It is very unfortunate and painful. The kind of things done to the temple is unforgivable. I have been told that Police is already in action; culprits will be arrested soon and punished. I appeal to the people to maintain harmony," Harsh Vardhan said.

