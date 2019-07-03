Vadodara: In a first, laser guns used to detect overspeeding

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city.

The riders will be fined Rs 400 for exceeding the speed limit of 40 km/hr.

The gun uses laser technology to detect the speed of a vehicle plying on road. It has the capability to record the speed of three vehicles simultaneously in a second, even if the vehicles are a kilometre away.

Speaking to ANI, ACP (Traffic) Amita Vanani said, "We have formed a team who will be monitoring over speeding by using laser-equipped speed guns. These high technology speed guns will capture the vehicle number, speed and the picture of the drivers. The challan is issued with complete evidence."

She added that this step was taken to curb traffic violations that were peaking in the past few days.

