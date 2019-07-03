FIR against J-K man for 'threatening to assault' young boy

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case against a man for threatening to assault a young boy while holding an axe in his hand.

The police took cognizance of the matter after a video of the same went viral on social media.

"Today a video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to the ground by a male person, who is holding an axe in another hand and threatening to assault him with it. It seems that the incident has taken place at Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam," read a statement from the police.

"Cognisance of the same has been taken, consequent to which a case has been registered with FIR No. 167/2019 in Police Station Handwara under relevant sections of law. Individuals who are believed to have knowledge about the incident are being questioned. Legal action has been initiated," the statement added.

