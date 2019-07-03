UP: LMC finds unique way to catch property tax defaulters

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has found a unique way to make people pay their pending house taxes.

The organisation on Wednesday morning hired a band of musicians who played Dhols for few hours in front of the house of the defaulters.

The musicians were seen standing outside a hotel along with the security personnel in Lucknow. One of them was also holding a banner having notice of warning.

Interestingly, reacting in utter embarrassment, a hotel owner immediately coughed up Rs 19 lakh to the authorities which he had not paid from the past several years.

