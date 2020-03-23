Pilibhit added to list of districts in UP under total lockdown till March 25

Pilibhit has been added to the list of districts in Uttar Pradesh where lockdown is imposed from till 25 March in the state.

The other 15 districts under total lockdown are Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday confirmed 396 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals.

"A total number of #Coronavirus positive cases has spiked to 396 in India (including foreign nationals)," said an official from the ICMR.

