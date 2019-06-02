Emmet Flood, Trump's lawyer in Russian probe to leave post

Emmet Flood, who had been Trump administration's point person dealing with the investigation into the Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election, will leave his post on June 14, announced on Saturday.

In a tweet announcing his departure, the thanked the veteran for doing an "outstanding job" in handling the investigation.

"Emmet Flood, who came to the to help me with the Report, will be leaving service on June 14th," Trump tweeted. "He has done an outstanding job -- NO COLLUSION - NO OBSTRUCTION! Case Closed! Emmet is my friend, and I thank him for the GREAT JOB he has done," Trump wrote on his official handle.

Flood's departure was expected, as he had been looking for the exits since the waning days of the investigation and had indicated to Trump weeks ago that he was likely to leave soon.

Trump and Flood met on Friday in the Oval Office to discuss the timing of the latter's exit from the White House, a source familiar with the meeting told

"Flood's role has been winding down since the release of the report," said the source. "Mr. Mueller himself has stated that the investigation is over and he is returning to private life. And so over the next couple of weeks, Emmet will wind down his role as well."

Flood was also the part of a team of lawyers who represented former during his impeachment proceedings.

