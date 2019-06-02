Russia: 82 injured in blast at TNT factory

At least 82 people sustained injuries in a series of explosions and a consequent fire at a production plant located in the Russian city of on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 11:45 am (local time) at the "Kristall" explosive factory in Dzerzhinsk, about 400 km east of Moscow, in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, reported news agency.

The said that 15 people were hospitalised, while 67 others are seeking treatment at outpatient clinics. One person is in serious condition.

The has confirmed that the blasts were industrial. The accident is being investigated as a violation of industrial safety requirements at hazardous production facilities.

This is a third such explosion at a factory in in past one year.

Further details are awaited.

