Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' gets a new release date

Mahesh Bhatt's ' 2' has got a new release date and will now hit the silver screen on July 10, next year.

Confirming the news, film to and wrote, "Release date finalized... #Sadak2 to release on 10 July 2020... Stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya .. Directed by .. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt... Co-produced by Sakshi Bhatt... Fox Star Studios presentation... Filming has commenced."

The starrer movie is her father's remake of 1991 super hit, 'Sadak'.

The 26-year-old also shared that she is "petrified" to shoot for the film, which will be directed by her father and filmmaker

"Today is Day 1 of 2. And that's my father, now also my director, I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I'm petrified," she began her post.

She further said, "Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it's going to be."

In September 2018, Alia in her another announced that she will be collaborating with her father for the first time in his upcoming directorial venture ' 2'. The film will also marks her father's return to directing in after a hiatus of almost twenty years.

Following Alia's announcement, Vishesh also shared a one-minute teaser revealing the cast of the highly-anticipated film.

Other then Alia, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya will also be seen in the movie.

Back in 1991, the blockbuster starred Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and

The movie was based on the life of a young man who falls in love with a He was forced to overcome the social stigma as well as face the brothel owner and some criminal elements.

Earlier, 'Sadak 2' was slated to hit the big screens on March 25, 2020.

