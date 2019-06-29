Players will get prize money, other facilities on time: Kiren Rijiju

Amidst the prize money controversy going on between athletes and state government, minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday assured players that they will get the prize money and other facilities on time as guaranteed by the central government.

Rijiju's remarks came during his visit to the National Institute for to inspect the facilities provided to the players today.

"I want to assure you that there won't be any delay in the prize money or facilities that are provided to the players from Central government," Rijiju told reporters.

Earlier, wrestler Bajrang Punia who hails from Haryana criticised the Haryana state government's policy and decision to curtail the prize money in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

Punia got the support of the Olympic bronze medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar and women wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Rijiju further said that there is a need to upgrade the facilities here as this institute is very old and many players have trained from here.

"National Institute of Sports is our pride and many athletes have trained from here. My concern is to know the reality of this prestige institute and for that, I talked with players, coaches and former players," Rijiju said.

"There is much improvement to do here like food and equipment should be upgraded. Whatever funds will be required I'll make sure once I go to New Delhi. I will talk with the SAI centers across India," he added.

