Rijiju replaces Rathore as Sports Minister

was on Friday appointed as the new He replaced Olympic medallist

Along with the Independent charge of the Sports and Youth Affairs, Rijiju was also named as the

"My heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me to be a member of his council of ministers. I sincerely thank along with karyakartas and well wishers across India," Rijiju tweeted on Thursday after taking oath.

"For me 'leadership is not about power and privilege, it is about responsibility'," he added.

was not inducted in the list of ministers, who took the oath of office and secrecy at the forecourts of Rashtapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Rijiju, 47, who is BJP's face in Northeast, had served as the

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)