PM Modi accuses Congress, RJD of deceiving Bihar

on Saturday accused party and Rashtriya (RJD) of deceiving the people of for decades, predicting that the two parties were about to be wiped out as they have formed a coalition only to thwart the state's progress.

"Congress, RJD and their friends thwarted Bihar's development. They never let the state to prosper. Today Nitishji is bringing development to every nook and corner of the state, but they want to take back again to the lamp (RJD's poll symbol) age. The light of LED bulbs is coming to your homes after Nitishji removed the lamp," said PM Modi while addressing an election rally here.

The Congress, which ruled the state for several years, lost to power to the Janata Dal, which formed the government in the state in 1990 under the leadership of

Yadav and his wife remained in power for 15 almost years before losing the battle to Nitish Kumar in 2005. However, Kumar's JDU and RJD fought the last Assembly polls together and won, but he later joined hands with the BJP, which is yet to form the government on its own in the state.

Ridiculing the party, Modi said: "The condition is so bad for the today that it is fighting to save 40 seats it won in 2014. They are not worried about the prime minister's post now."

He also took a dig at the Congress' Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme visualised by Congress

"Devoid of thoughts and vision these 'Mahamilawati' parties often resort to betraying the poor, farmers and tribal through their games. Everybody needs to be cautious about these games," he said.

Under the NYAY scheme or the minimum income guarantee scheme, the Congress party has promised to give Rs 72,000 annually to 20 per cent of India's poorest if the party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi has said the NYAY scheme would be a "surgical strike" against poverty, which would not harm the country's economy.

Bihar, where 40 Lok Sabha seats, are at stake, has undergone four phases of polling in 19 seats so far. The remaining 21 seats will go to polls on May 6, 12 and 19, the last phase of polling. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

