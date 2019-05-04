BJP's manifesto a cut and paste job of old documents: P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at BJP calling its manifesto for the ensuing polls -- 'a cut and paste job of old documents'. "Who is discussing BJP Manifesto? I have not seen or heard anyone talking about BJP's manifesto. It is a "cut and paste job" of old documents, he said addressing a press conference here. "The only manifesto which is being discussed across the country is manifesto. Even does not discuss his party's manifesto. I have not seen any who speaks about its manifesto. They are only speaking against the manifesto. The only manifesto, which is before the people, is the Congress manifesto," he said. Claiming that the Congress and its declared allies are ahead of BJP and their declared allies in the fourth phase of the elections, the Congress said

"The government will not let NSSO publish the data. Where are the jobs? We have learnt 4 lakh government posts are lying vacant and 20 lakh post are vacant in the It was our first election promises that we will fill all these 24 lakh vacant posts by March 21, 2020. This is a low hanging fruit and we will do it." Chidambaram said Modi also said he will double farmers' income but in the last five years, farmers' death has doubled.

"Ask any he will say the same. That is why we are promising a separate Kisan budget. For the first time, people will know what is really being done for agriculture. If a defaults on a loan, he will not be jailed. It is a big promise," he added. Asserting that if BJP comes to power there will be no Nyay to people of India, Chidambaram said: Nyay scheme (Nyuntam Aay Yojna) is justice for India's poorest people. "Around 20 per cent of Indian population lives below the poverty line. Nyay will revolutionise the poorest part of India's economy."

"BJP can say they cannot implement NYAY because it is unimplementable for them. The biggest idea they have done is to ask people to do yoga," he added.

