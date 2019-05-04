Cyclone Fani: AAI cancels 81 flights in North-East

The North-Eastern regional headquarters of the (AAI) on Saturday announced that a total of 81 flights across the region were cancelled due to Cyclone Fani.

About 59 flights in Guwahati, eight in Agartala, six in Imphal four in Dibrugarh, and two each in Dimapur and Lilabari were cancelled as a precautionary measure due to the cyclone, officials said.

Cyclone Fani made landfall on Friday and wreaked havoc in Odisha. It has claimed three lives and left more than 160 injured, besides causing large scale destruction of property and infrastructure.

Fani made landfall in earlier in the day.

The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression and lay centred over and expected to weaken further into a depression.

Meanwhile, around 65 rescue and relief teams of NDRF are pre-positioned in nine states.

This includes -- Odisha (44 teams), (nine teams), (three teams), one team each in Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, two teams each in Jharkhand, and

