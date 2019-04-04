Kanker Naxal attack: Rajnath condoles death of 4 BSF jawans

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday expressed his condolences to the families of four BSF personnel who died in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district earlier today.
"Deeply anguished over the loss of @BSF_India personnel during an operation against the Naxals in Kanker. They fought valiantly before laying down their lives for the nation. My deepest condolences to the families of these martyrs and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Rajnath wrote on his Twitter handle.
The Union Minister said that he spoke to BSF DG Rajni Kant Mishra over the incident and informed that he will be visiting Chhattisgarh to assess the ground situation.
"I have spoken to DG @BSF_India regarding the encounter in Kanker. He has apprised me of the operation. He will be leaving for Chhattisgarh to help the families of martyred BSF soldiers and also assess the ground situation," read a second tweet from Rajnath.
The incident occurred after the domination patrol of 114 Battalion of BSF deployed in Pakhanjur in Kanker district was targeted by the Naxals with IEDs and fire, the BSF said in a statement.
"Four jawans of the 114 Battalion of BSF died while 2 others sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and Naxals," DIG, Anti-Naxal Operations, P Sundarraj told ANI.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tributes to the deceased soldiers and affirmed faith in security forces to deal with the Maoists.
"I bow down to the martyrdom of our soldiers who died in the Naxalite attack in Pakhanjur. I pray for the quick recovery of the injured jawans. No violence in Chhattisgarh will be tolerated. Our jawans are capable of dealing with the Maoists and they will take appropriate action," tweeted Baghel.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU